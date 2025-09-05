Rain garden plan floated to ease flooding in Oswestry town centre car park

Outline plans for a new rain garden at Oswestry’s central car park are being presented to the town council this month and at a public drop-in session at OsNosh on September 17.

The Oswestry De-pave demonstrator project, managed by Shropshire Council and led by Shropshire Wildlife Trust (SWT) as part of the Severn Valley Water Management Scheme (SVWMS), focuses on using nature-based solutions to tackle water management challenges across the region.

It's hoped the proposed rain garden will help reduce surface water run off in the car park, absorb rainfall through planted and contoured soil areas, and introduce native and pollinator-friendly wildflower verges.

Project lead, Jenna Shaw from SWT, said: “For years, heavy rainfall has caused water to pool at the entrance of the car park, making nearby parking spaces unusable and creating safety concerns.

“The rain garden will help absorb and redirect rainwater, reducing surface run off and improving drainage—all while creating a beautiful, green space for residents and visitors to enjoy.”

Local Shropshire Councillor Duncan Kerr, added: “Projects such as this reflect a shared commitment to sustainability, community wellbeing, and working with nature—not against it.

“I think it would be a very welcome addition to our urban landscape and will ease the issues with surface water flooding the car park.”

The SWT will appoint contractors to construct the rain garden, and it will be funded through the Oswestry De-Pave project.

Jenna will be at OsNosh from 10.30am to 1pm on Wednesday, September 17, to talk to people about the project and the goals of the Oswestry De-pave project.

Town councillors are being asked to support the proposal when they meet on September 10.