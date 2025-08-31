Plans submitted for four new homes in Shropshire village

The application to Shropshire Council is for a site in Weston Lullingfields, north of Baschurch.

The site put forward is a field to the south of the village.

A statement submitted with the application suggests the location is a 'sustainable' site for the development.

A map of the proposed site. Picture: Shropshire Council planning portal

It said: "Weston Lullingfields is a village that is served by a bus service running between Shrewsbury and Oswestry.

"Within Weston Lullingfields the facilities include a primary school, village hall, and church. Further facilities and services are available nearby in Baschurch.

"It is therefore considered that the site is situated in a sustainable location with regard to accessibility and proximity to essential day to day services and a range of facilities and employment opportunities without over reliance on the private motor car.

"It is also well suited for a range of occupiers including families with children and the elderly."

The planning statement adds that the proposal is close to other homes, and not within green belt.

It states: "In this instance the proposed development is for the construction of four dwellings.

"In this instance the proposed development protects the built and historic environment and will be sensitively designed to respond to the local vernacular.

"The site is not located within the Green Belt and there are no other landscape designations applicable to the land. The site is located adjacent to existing residential development."

It adds: "As there are no material considerations of sufficient weight to justify the refusal of this application, it is respectfully requested that the submitted planning application be approved."

A decision on the proposal will be taken at a later date.