Empty plot next to Oswestry Lidl supermarket could become new drive-thru after going up for sale for £500k

And estate agents say the 22,000 square foot Victoria Road site would be well-placed for a drive-thru outlet or a retail unit - subject to the new owners obtaining planning permission.

The plot has been empty since Oswestry's Lidl opened in 2017 on the site of the former JT Hughes Mitsubishi dealership, which closed in February 2016 and relocated its operations to Shrewsbury, Telford and Newtown.

Agents Towler Shaw Roberts say the site, which they describe as being in a prime location, could be suitable for a number of possible developments, and could even become a residential scheme.

The plot of land next to Oswestry's Lidl which has gone up for sale for £500k this week (Google)

The agents also say the new owners would be granted full rights of way over the car park of the adjoining supermarket, subject to a service charge.

"The site occupies a prime location adjacent to the busy LIDL supermarket and is considered to be suitable for a wide range of potential commercial and residential development opportunities including drive thru, retail, residential or retirement living accommodation, subject to planning," said a listing posted online this week.

"The property is offered for sale inviting offers in the region of £500,000 for the freehold interest with the benefit of vacant possession upon completion."