Plans for new 'immersive' playground to 'fuel imagination' at children's hospice get green light

Hope House Hospice in Oswestry is set to transform and improve its outdoor space after Shropshire Council approved its recent plans.

Plans submitted in May propose the refurbishment of the existing playground, introducing multi-sensory and accessible play equipment, communal seating areas, and lighting to allow for evening use.

According to the charity, the project presents an "exciting opportunity" to develop a "renewed vision" for the children’s hospice grounds, where some areas are currently inaccessible to residents.

The proposal also includes a new network of pathways designed to "transform children’s experience of the grounds," giving them access to previously unreachable areas.

New plans for the grounds at Hope House Hospice in Oswestry. Photo: Hope House/CW Studio

Plans also included the enhancement of the onsite woodland by introducing a variety of native and non-native plant species, aiming to "greatly increase biodiversity."

A spokesperson for the organisation said: "The aim is to create a multi-sensory and immersive landscape that fuels the imagination and encourages children and young people to take a journey of discovery through the site."

Now the plans, backed by Oswestry Town Council, have been approved.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Council said the development would "represent an improvement to the current situation on site".

The plans are available to view online, on Shropshire Council's planning portal, using reference number 25/01474/FUL.