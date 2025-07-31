Controversial Oswestry HMO with 'inadequate accommodation' would be 'harmful' to future residents - council

An application to convert the upper floors of 23 Cross Street in Oswestry into a six-bed HMO was submitted to Shropshire Council in May.

The plans would have seen the six double bedrooms, two shared bathrooms and a kitchen installed above what is currently a vape shop.

But the proposal was met with resistance in Oswestry. Along with 14 letters of objection, a petition was submitted that had 181 signatories.

Those objecting raised concerns about insufficient space for residents and the lack of suitable parking.

An application to convert the upper floors of 23 Cross Street (pictured here as Time Invaders) in Oswestry into a six-bed HMO was submitted to Shropshire Council in May. Photo: Google

While not raising any specific concern, the petition, named "Save Oswestry Town from HMO's" said: "The town's distinctive English character with welcoming shops, hospitality, businesses and its general amenities is something to cherish, maintain and protect as a duty of care for the current and future population."

An objection was also lodged by Oswestry BID, which said that while it would "welcome efforts to bring vacant upper floors back into active use", the proposal was an "overdevelopment" of the site and could have "wider impacts on commercial vitality" of the town centre.

Ultimately, Shropshire Council agreed with the concerns.

Rejecting the proposals, a spokesperson for the planning department said the HMO "represents over-intensification of the site".

They added: "[The proposal] will result in harmful impact upon the amenity of future residents, in terms of poor layout, access arrangements, inadequate internal living accommodation and facilities, insufficient outside private amenity space, and inadequate waste [and] refuse management."

The full application is available to view online on Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference number 25/01940/FUL.