Oswestry Town Council set to spend £50k installing new eco-friendly street lighting

Oswestry Town Council says it plans to install low-energy LED lighting in nearly 200 of its street lights, having already upgraded more than 250 of them.

The authority says the new lighting will reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions by around 60 per cent, as well as reducing light pollution and maintenance costs, due to their longer average lifetime.

The programme is part of wider efforts to reduce the council's carbon footprint, having declared a climate emergency in 2018 and committing to being carbon neutral by 2030. Earlier this year the authority said it planned to give out 500 free trees for residents to plant.

"The LED lights will help bring us closer to our aim for net-zero emissions by 2030. Lots of us are replacing old bulbs at home with more efficient LEDs, and councils have been doing the same with their street lighting," said mayor of Oswestry Councillor Rosie Radford.

"They are a great solution for saving energy and money.

“This represents a significant investment. We have made a good start on upgrading our street lights and this final push will complete the project.”

Oswestry-based firm Highline Electrical are due to start the upgrade works later this month, which are due to be completed later this year.