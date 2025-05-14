'Poor design and excessive scale' - Inspector throws out expansion plans for leisure park near Oswestry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The owners of Brookside Leisure Park in Bronygarth near Oswestry applied for permission for several developments at the site in March last year.

The park, which has been operating for more than 25 years, has several holiday lodges and a sports hall - out of which runs a private members sports club with around 70 members. Use of the sports facilities are also offered out to local schools.

Their plans involved the change of use of the on-site manager’s house to additional holiday accommodation, extensions to the sports hall for additional tourist facilities including a new indoor swimming pool, and building a replacement manager's accommodation on top of the extended sports hall.

According to the original application, submitted by David Parker Planning Associates on behalf of the owners, the developments would help justify a £75,000 bill to repair the "failing" sports hall roof by increasing income for the business.

But Shropshire Council's planning officers slammed the plans, stating the proposed extension to the roof of the sports hall would "result in a building of poor design and of excessive scale".