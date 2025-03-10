Price slash for 18th-century blacksmith's workshop turned Shropshire recording studio

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Since the 1990s, The Old Smithy off Church Street in Oswestry town centre has been used as The Forge Recording Studio.

Shortly after reopening in 2019, the studio recorded Fron Male Voice Choir’s album Voices of the Valley: Echoes - which went to number one in the National Classic charts when released in 2021.

Photo: Halls/Zoopla

The 18th-century traditionally built former smithy, has been refurbished sympathetically by the current owners who have tried to retain as much history as possible, including the original cast iron windows. The property has won a Civic Society Award.

Agents, Halls Commercial, said the property lends itself to a range of uses subject to planning permission.

Photo: Halls/Zoopla

The listing reads: "The property has been used previously as a recording studio but provides flexible accommodation that could be used for a variety of office, educational and religious uses subject to any statutory consents.

"The accommodation would also lend itself to a residential conversion and the fact that the property has been subject to a scheme of upgrading works to the property and services by the current owner assists this potential."

Photo: Halls/Zoopla

As well as three recording spaces on the ground floor, there are offices to the first along with a mezzanine level that overlooks the principal recording studio. Outside there is parking for up to seven vehicles.

Photo: Halls/Zoopla

Last year, the property went up for sale for £525,000 - but now, it's up for grabs for offers in the region of £495,000.

The full listing is available to view online at: zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/commercial/details/69594797