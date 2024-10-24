Can you help – appeal to find missing Christopher

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 83-year-old was last seen yesterday evening in Hillside, Pant.

Christopher is white, bald with grey hair and a beard, and was wearing a T-shirt, trousers and possibly a dressing gown.

Officers from West Mercia Police said they are concerned for his welfare of Christopher and ask anyone who has seen him, or knows of his whereabouts to call 01743 264807, quoting incident number 00031_i of 24 October.