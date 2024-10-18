Village pub near Oswestry goes on the market for less than you think

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Located in the village of Maesbury Marsh, the Navigation Inn is ideally situated alongside the Montgomery Canal and is popular with locals and visitors alike.

The village is well known for its picturesque scenery, its pleasant walks, the canal, and towpaths.

The Grade II listed property offers a cosy and welcoming atmosphere and has maintained many of its historic features, including low beamed ceilings and log fires. The property also includes two letting rooms, a two-bedroom owner's flat on the first floor, and a canal-side patio, which is highly popular with guests for outdoor dining.

The Navigation Inn has been owned and operated by Mark Baggett and Brent Ellis for the last 20 years, who are selling due to retirement.

It has just been put on the market as a freehold sale for just £450,000.

The current owners said: “We have enjoyed our time at this thriving business but now feel the time is right to move it on to somebody else. It is a beautiful building in a stunning location, and we will miss it.”

Keith Stringer, Director at Christie & Co who is handling the sale, added, “The Navigation benefits from both an excellent waterside and picturesque location. Traditionally, two of the most sought-after buyer requirements for hospitality businesses”

For more information on this instruction, click here: hristie.com/5652059