'A great day for Oswestry!' 15 pictures from recording breaking Oswestry 10k event

This year proved to be a sell-out for the fifth incarnation of the Oswestry 10K event.

With 980 runners crossing the finish line by 11am, organiser Alan Lewis with Adrenaline Sporting Events said he was "thrilled to bits" with the morning.

He said: "It's been our biggest one and everybody is back safely and in good health. To have a record turnout is a testament to everybody's effort and support - it was a really great day for Oswestry."

The event has recently been picked as one of the top-10k's in the country by running magazine, Runner's World.

Alan chalked that accolade up to the friendliness and character of the border market town.

"The town is so friendly and the route is really scenic, you have a high street start in a historic centre but soon you're out in the country before finishing back on the high street.

"It's a nice little borders town with load of character and the run is well supported - that's a reputation that gets out and about.

"We're very lucky to have such a lovely community that buys into it and gets on board."

The huge event not only brought in visitors to the town, but with £1 per runner donated to Hope House - which also has a team of runners raising funds - it's a big money spinner for the local children's hospice.

First to cross the line this year was Matthew Benson with a chip time of 33 minutes and 56 seconds, closely followed by Thomas Blunt at 34 minutes and 19 seconds and Charlie Lewis at 35 minutes and 16 seconds.

Matthew Benson from Maldwyn Harriers, Thomas Blunt and Charlie Lewis both from Shrewsbury

First across the line for the women was Sophie Hurst with a time of 36 minutes and 56 seconds, followed by Emma Price at 38 minutes and 8 seconds and Bethan Jones with a time of 38 minutes and 35 seconds.

The full results can be found online at: results.sporthive.com

Whittington School pupils there to hand out medals with Mayor Mike Isherwood and headteacher, Carl Rogers

Jake Jones from Wrexham and Andrew Smith from Gobowen

Charlotte Pearse and Pam Hughes from Nantwich running club

Stephen Lloyd and Ron Lynes