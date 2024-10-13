Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police in Oswestry made an arrest on Saturday following an incident that saw a member of the public allegedly be threatened by someone with a weapon.

The incident occurred on Willow Street in the early hours of Friday morning, with the suspect being arrested on Saturday afternoon after being spotted on CCTV.

On Saturday, PCSO Andy Neeves said: "An incident occurred on Willow Street, Oswestry in the early hours of Friday morning. During this incident, a member of the public was threatened by someone who was in possession of a weapon.

The incident occured on Willow Street, Oswestry in the early hours of Friday. Photo: Google

"Officers from Oswestry SNT together with Oswestry CCTV operators made efforts to locate the suspect. This afternoon he was seen walking around the town.

"The suspect was located on Oswald Road, where Town Centre Officers PS Lever and PC Watling assisted by Oswestry Town Street Rangers arrested him.

"He was arrested for the offences of affray and possession of a bladed article and is currently at the police station awaiting questioning.

"This was a great collaboration of technology, local knowledge and teamwork which resulted in a potentially dangerous suspect being taken off the streets."

West Mercia Police have been approached for more information.