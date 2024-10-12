Oswestry 10K: Road closures, key times and info for residents as town welcomes hundreds of runners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Adrenaline Sporting Events race on Sunday is a sell-out with hundreds of runners set to pound the mainly urban route.

Last year saw more than 730 people complete the undulating Oswestry course including MP Helen Morgan, a flurry of local councillors and a firefighter in full kit.

With £1 per runner donated to Hope House - which also has a team of runners raising funds - it's due to be a big money spinner for the local children's hospice cause.

Oswestry 10K 2023. The running Firefighter Connor Beardmore from Oswestry Fire Station..

The runners are being advised to arrive in town at 8am for a warm-up at 8.45am and the big off at 9am.

All roads that are closed will be reopened after 90 minutes - by 10.30am - and any runners still on the course after one and a half hours will be advised to stop at that point for their own safety.

Picture: Helen Morgan

Entrants range from racers to those doing it for charity or fitness.

The town centre, and its car parks, is expected to be extremely busy well before the 9am start. It will start and finish in Church Street and course will loop around the town.

Closures will affect Church Street, Morda Road, Nant Lane, Trefonen Road, Oswestry Road, Upper Brook Street, and back to Church Street.

Oswestry 10K 2023..

Race organisers advise local residents to park on the outskirts of town and walk in. If previous years are anything to go by, the route will be lined in many parts of the course.

The organisers say that they "aim to minimise disruption for residents on race day".

A statement said: "You won’t be able to drive on roads that are closed.

"Many roads will only be closed for a short period.

"If you live on the route and will need to leave by car during the road closure we advise that you move your car before the closure starts at 8.15am.

"If you are travelling into the town, please follow the diversion routes to avoid the closed roads."

Spectators are advised to listen to marshals and stay off the course until runners have passed. Adrenaline Sporting Events suggested that spectators watch the start and finish on Church Street.

"The route has good pavement coverage so feel free to cheer on from all areas," they add.

The roads are closed by the permission of the council with a race cut-off time of 90 minutes.

"Roads will re-open in line with this pace. If you fall behind this pace, for your own safety you may be asked to withdraw from the race."