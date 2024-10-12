'I have loved every bit of it': GP receptionist retires after 37 years at same practice

Muriel Marston started at The Caxton Surgery as a temporary worker in June 1987 when the practice was based on Church Street, Oswestry.

Starting in records and prescriptions, she was then offered permanent employment by the much-loved late Dr Hughes as a typing coordinator in 1988.

The practice moved from Church Street to the new base on Oswald Road in 1993 where hundreds of paper files were moved by the team.

Muriel, who celebrated her 75th birthday in July, later moved into a part-time fund-holding position before moving into a full time role.

Muriel Marston, seen here with Caxton Surgery's practice manager James Bradbury, and office manager Kirsty Owens, has retired after 37 years at the Oswestry surgery.

Muriel continued in her full-time role while bringing up her three children, Craig, Scott and Kirsty, and in 1998 returned to the front desk on records and appointments, which she says she loved.

Muriel continued between the reception desk and other services at the surgery until reducing her hours to four days and then three days in much later years to enjoy time with her husband Graham and family.