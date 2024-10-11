Town council pushes for extended 20mph zone in Oswestry town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Oswestry’s town council will write to their counterparts at Shropshire Council as part of a move to extend 20mph zones in the town.

A motion by Green councillor Olly Rose which was approved at a meeting of full council last night (October 10) says extending existing 20mph zones in part of the town centre would end what she described as the current “inconsistent approach” to traffic management in the town.

As part of the proposal the town council will ask Shropshire Council to consider wide-ranging lower speed limits “where people are living or shopping”, and will also seek the support of North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan.

“I propose that the Town Council endorses for the third time it’s support for 20mph on a wide area basis and writes to Shropshire Council to encourage them to introduce this in Oswestry, where people are living or shopping,” said Cllr Rose.