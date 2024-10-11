Oswestry artist who created Knife Angel unveils another stunning artwork – take a sneak peek
The artist behind the stunning Knife Angel has come up trumps again with another striking piece of work.
By David Tooley
Alfie Bradley's I Am Love has been created with young people in Chelmsford, Essex, and shows a 'realistic' suspended heart with knives below and feathers inside.
"It is fantastic to see everyone turn up and come together to discuss it," said Alfie, 34, from Oswestry.
"The heart is very realistic, you can see the arteries and at the bottom of the heart is a pile of knives, there is no glorifying knives.
"It is realistic and represents love being more powerful than violence."