Stunning and poignant Severn Hospice sculpture will help families remember loved ones
Severn Hospice has created a new garden area and ‘living sculpture’ for relatives and friends to remember their loved ones.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The charity commissioned Maesbury Metals in Oswestry to create the sculpture that would hold ‘Hospice Hearts’ – tributes engraved with personal messages from families and friends.
Taking inspiration from the heart flower Lamprocapnos spectabilis, a symbol of love and loss, the sculpture will become adorned over time with heart-shaped petals, each bearing an inscription.
The hand-crafted sculpture is the centrepiece of the hospice’s new 'Garden of Memories', formally opened in Bicton Heath by His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire Anna Turner JP.
The first person to place a Hospice Heart on the sculpture was Copthorne resident Patricia Bevan, in memory of her husband Ron, who received care at the Bicton Heath hospice.