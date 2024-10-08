Shropshire Star
Police report fly-tipping on the rise around Oswestry

Officers with West Mercia Police have reported a recent increase in fly-tipping near Oswestry.

By Megan Jones
Published

Police officers in Oswestry are urging residents to report incidents of fly-tipping, after noticing a recent increase in dumped waste.

A message from Oswestry Rural South PCSO, Stuart Carroll, said the police had been in contact with the council after the rise.

He said: "We have noticed an increase of fly-tipping on our area. We have spoken to a member of be Shropshire Council, and made a local parish council aware."

Photo: West Mercia Police

In a photograph attached to the message, the police shared an image of a substantial amount of green waste found dumped in a lay-by on a country lane.

Residents can report incidents of fly-tipping to Shropshire Council online at: shropshire.gov.uk

