Police report fly-tipping on the rise around Oswestry
Officers with West Mercia Police have reported a recent increase in fly-tipping near Oswestry.
Police officers in Oswestry are urging residents to report incidents of fly-tipping, after noticing a recent increase in dumped waste.
A message from Oswestry Rural South PCSO, Stuart Carroll, said the police had been in contact with the council after the rise.
He said: "We have noticed an increase of fly-tipping on our area. We have spoken to a member of be Shropshire Council, and made a local parish council aware."
In a photograph attached to the message, the police shared an image of a substantial amount of green waste found dumped in a lay-by on a country lane.
Residents can report incidents of fly-tipping to Shropshire Council online at: shropshire.gov.uk