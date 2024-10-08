Failure to provide blue badge answers lands woman with £3k court bill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In a case brought by Shropshire Council, Emma Pugh from Oswestry was charged with failing to notify the authority who the driver of her vehicle was, following a formal request in compliance with section 112 Road Traffic Regulations Act 1988.

The request was made after her vehicle was seen displaying a Blue Badge, which was not hers, without the Blue Badge holder being present on between seven and 12 occasions.

A hearing into the case took place at Telford Magistrates Court yesterday – although Pugh did not attend and had not contacted the court according to Shropshire Council.

The court decided to go ahead in her absence.

Following the case Pugh was fined £660, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £264 and costs of £2,164.245 – a total of £3,008.24.

Chris Schofield, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for planning and regulatory services, said: “Shropshire Council provides on-street parking concessions for Blue Badge holders to help people with disabilities to park closer to their destination.

“The council is committed to supporting those entitled to Blue Badge parking concessions. However, abuse and misuse of the Blue Badge is a criminal offence, and we will take enforcement action where we can against those who do so.

“Without such consequences, a scheme designed to help those qualifying for a Blue Badge risks falling into disrepute; and the public who abide by parking restrictions will become disillusioned if they see parking controls designed to help, being flouted and abused.”