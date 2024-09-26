Flowers left at scene where driver died after van crashed into field

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police reported that a man in his 50s was pronounced dead after his van came off the B4396 just west of Knockin and crashed into a field at around 5.20pm on Monday.

The force said nobody else was involved or injured in the incident.

On Wednesday, flowers had been left at the scene close to the junction with Maesbury Road.

Roses left at the scene of the crash near Knockin

Speaking on Monday, a police spokesperson said: "We were called to a single-vehicle collision on the B4396 in Knockin yesterday, at around 5.20pm. Unfortunately, a man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene.

"No one else was involved or injured."

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service added: "We were called to reports of a car that had left the road and hit a hedge, on the B4396, near to the Osbaston Junction in Knockin, at 5.11pm, two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care and the Welsh Air Ambulance attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was in a critical condition. Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite their best efforts, it became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene."

The scene of the crash

Two fire crews were sent from Baschurch and Oswestry Fire Stations, as well as an operations officer.