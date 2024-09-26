Firefighters were called to the A5 at Queen's Head, near Oswestry, at 8.52pm after receiving reports that the trailer was alight.

Two crews from Oswestry spent around 50 minutes tackling the flames, and were joined at the scene by West Mercia Police officers.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Towing caravan completely destroyed by fire.

Firefighters putting out caravan blaze on the A5. Photo: Oswestry Fire Station

Firefighters putting out caravan blaze on the A5. Photo: Oswestry Fire Station

"Crews extinguished using two hosereel jets whilst wearing breathing apparatus and checked temperatures using a thermal imaging camera.

"Recovery of caravan being arranged by owner. Traffic being managed by fire service personnel."

Firefighters putting out caravan blaze on the A5. Photo: Oswestry Fire Station

Firefighters putting out caravan blaze on the A5. Photo: Oswestry Fire Station

Photos shared by Oswestry firefighters showed a huge amount of smoke at the scene, as well as the caravan being reduced to just a plan trailer by the time the flames had been extinguished.