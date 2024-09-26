Caravan being towed along A5 near Oswestry destroyed by fire - photos show extent of damage
A caravan was destroyed after a fire broke out on a main road on Wednesday evening.
Firefighters were called to the A5 at Queen's Head, near Oswestry, at 8.52pm after receiving reports that the trailer was alight.
Two crews from Oswestry spent around 50 minutes tackling the flames, and were joined at the scene by West Mercia Police officers.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Towing caravan completely destroyed by fire.
"Crews extinguished using two hosereel jets whilst wearing breathing apparatus and checked temperatures using a thermal imaging camera.
"Recovery of caravan being arranged by owner. Traffic being managed by fire service personnel."
Photos shared by Oswestry firefighters showed a huge amount of smoke at the scene, as well as the caravan being reduced to just a plan trailer by the time the flames had been extinguished.