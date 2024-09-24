Van ends up in field after leaving carriageway on Shropshire boarder village
Emergency services were called to a Shropshire village near the English/Welsh border after a van left a carriageway and came to a rest in a field.
By Luke Powell
Published
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 5.21pm on Monday reporting the road traffic collision in Knockin near Oswestry.
Two fire crews were sent from Baschurch and Oswestry Fire Stations, as well as an operations officer.
Land Ambulance and Police also attended the scene where one van had left a carriageway and come to a rest in a field.
The incident concluded at 5.50pm.
West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.