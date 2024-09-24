Van ends up in field after leaving carriageway on Shropshire boarder village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 5.21pm on Monday reporting the road traffic collision in Knockin near Oswestry.

Two fire crews were sent from Baschurch and Oswestry Fire Stations, as well as an operations officer.

Land Ambulance and Police also attended the scene where one van had left a carriageway and come to a rest in a field.

The incident concluded at 5.50pm.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.