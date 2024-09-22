Another bloomin' success for Oswestry as it scoops gold award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Oswestry was announced a winner in the Large town category at the The Manor Hotel in Meriden, Coventry on Friday.

Chair of the committee Natalie Bainbridge said: “Winning for the third year in a row is testament to all the amazing community projects, the support from Oswestry Town Council and Oswestry BID, and of course the dedication and commitment of Oswestry in Bloom volunteers.”

Committe members

Oswestry In Bloom were also honoured in being nominated to represent the Heart of England in “Britain in Bloom 2025” in the Large Town Category.

In 2023 the town won “Best Large Town” in the national competition”.

Councillor Olly Rose, committee member added: “This is another great recognition for the work that Oswestry in Bloom has achieved with all its hardworking volunteers and the strong working partnerships that have been developed with Oswestry Town Council and other organisations in our community.

"It's exciting but daunting to be chosen again to represent the West Midlands in the National RHS Finals next year.”

Committe members after their hard work

Oswestry In Bloom is run by a committee of volunteers who plan various events during the year and organise the local In Bloom competition. The results are greatly appreciated by the local population and visitors alike with some making a special trip after seeing publicity of Oswestry’s success.

The award

Shrewsbury also scooped awards at this year's In Bloom, winning the 'Small City' category as well as being crowned the winner of the overall competition for the first time since the town council's creation.