Inquest date set for 'amazing' father killed in A483 crash near Oswestry

A hearing at Shropshire Coroner's Court was told that Ian Paul Harris, who was 59, died after a crash at Sweeney, near Oswestry, on August 23.

Shropshire's assistant coroner, Heath Westerman, was told Mr Harris was born in Wrexham and lived at West Felton.

Ian Harris died in the crash on the A483

The hearing was told both West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service had attended the scene of the crash, but despite the best efforts of the emergency services Mr Harris had already died.

Mr Westerman said the full inquest will take place on January 14 next year.

Mr Harris had been driving a grey Audi, which was involved in a crash with a HGV shortly before 9am.

A seven-year-old girl who was a passenger in the car was also airlifted to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool with serious injuries.

The A483 was closed as a result of the tragedy

In the wake of the crash, Mr Harris' son Lee paid tribute on behalf of his family.

He said: “It’s clear from the hundreds of messages and calls that we’ve all already received how much everyone loved and respected our dad, and we ask that you extend that respect to us as a family while we try and make sense of what’s just happened."

He added: “We really appreciate the messages and support from everyone, it’s testament to how much of an amazing man our dad was. But right now we just need to be with each other.

“We love you dad, always and forever.”