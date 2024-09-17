Closure-threatened primary school supporters challenged to find alternatives to keep it open

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The proposal to start the legal process to close Ysgol Bro Cynllaith primary school in Llansilin near Oswestry was discussed at a meeting of Powys County Council’s Liberal Democrat/Labour cabinet on Tuesday.

The report explains that the school has 26 pupils, and they cost £8,831 each, which is well above the county average spend per pupil of £4,729.

Head of school transformation Marianne Evans said: “We feel that the best option to address low pupil numbers, high budget per pupil and combined age classes is for children to transfer to Ysgol Gynradd Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant which is seven miles from Llansilin.”

The Learning and Skill scrutiny committee had probed the proposal last week and its chairman, Conservative Councillor Gwynfor Thomas spoke at the meeting.

He said: “I beg you to really consider what comes out of the consultation.

“There seems to be a thought that Llanrhaeadr will be the only receiving school, 90 per cent of these pupils live closer to the Shropshire border and Shropshire schools.

“I hope the consultation will identify where those pupils will go because it will be a massive loss to Powys if they go over the border.”

He pointed out that primary schools in Trefonen and Selattyn near Oswestry in England are “very close” to this area.

Councillor Thomas added: “It’s difficult to go to a closure when we don’t know the bigger picture.

“The main point is: if we lose those pupils across the border to the primary sector, we lose them to the high school sector, as that’s the natural progression and there are very strong high schools in Oswestry.

“They will be forever missed in Powys.”

Conservative group leader and member for Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant and Llansilin, Councillor Aled Davies said: “This is of massive importance to our small corner in the very north of Powys between Wrexham and Shropshire.

“It will cause untold damage to the area if we lose this school.”

Education portfolio holder Liberal Democrat Councillor Pete Roberts said: “I look forward to submissions that come forward to see if there is a better answer.

“I am open to listening to it.”

He advised opponents of the closure to “craft their arguments” around rebutting education officers reasons for closing the school.

“Demonstrating there is a better case gives a reason for officers to change their minds and different proposal brought to Cabinet,” he said.

Liberal Democrat Council Leader, Councillor James Gibson-Watt, stressed that no decision to close the school was being taken at the meeting, the decision was to “just” go out to consultation,

He said: “This is by no means the end of the story; we are a long way from that.”

Cabinet unanimously agreed to start the consultation process which could see the school close on August 31, 2025.