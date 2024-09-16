Crash closes border road with emergency services in attendance
Emergency service have been dealing with a crash on the border between Shropshire and Mid Wales.
The incident, on the B4393, from Llandrinio Bridge to Crew Green, was first reported by Dyfed Powys Police at around 7.40am.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area.
A social media post from Dyfed Powys Police said: "Emergency services are dealing with an incident on B4393 - Llandrinio Bridge to Crew Green.
"Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey."