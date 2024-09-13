Oswestry man banned from being drunk in public after 'reaping havoc'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Christopher Morris, 31, of Weston Close, Morda was issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) by Telford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday following a police application.

Morris’ order was granted for two years and bans him from doing not only entering or loitering outside of The Butchers Arms and Gibsons Nightclub in Oswestry but also prohibits him from being in 'an intoxicated state in public, be it through alcohol, psychoactive substances or any other controlled substances'.

The order also bans him from refusing to leave a premise or an area when reasonably requested to do so by the owner, a person acting on their behalf, a street ranger, police officer or a Police Community Support Officer (PCSO).

Sergeant Tim Lever of Oswestry and Ellesmere Safer Neighbourhood Team said people like Morris 'reap havoc' in the town.

He said: “We hope this CBO sends a clear message to those who reap havoc in our community.

“Morris’ actions, and those of anyone who display unacceptable behaviour, will not be tolerated.

“Disorder of any kind has no place in our towns, and we will continue to work towards ensuring those responsible are dealt with.”