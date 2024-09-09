Farm near Oswestry wants to erect two new buildings to house 500 cows

Shropshire Council has received an application for Trefarclawdd Farm at Tref-ar-clawdd, near Oswestry.

The proposal asks permission to build two 79.5m by 24.15m buildings, to house 500 dairy cows – 250 a building.

The plan also includes a covered slurry lagoon – measuring 50m by 25m, or 75m by 50m including bunding.

Documents submitted with the proposal describe the plan as "a sustainable economic development that will contribute positively to the UK dairy sector".

They also outline how the industry has seen a decline in the number of dairy farms, highlighting the importance of supporting businesses seeking to expand and modernise.

One states: "UK milk production is approximately five per cent below the national quota and according to Dairy UK there is no sign of a reversal in the downward trend which has been partly identified as being caused by a reduction in investment by farmers remaining in the industry."

A decision on the proposal will be taken at a later date.