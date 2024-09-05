Oswestry town centre road to shut overnight for almost a week for resurfacing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The county council has confirmed that Oswald Road in Oswestry will be resurfaced from Monday, September 23 until Saturday, September 28.

Work will take place between 6.30pm and 6am each night, and the road will be closed during these times.

Shropshire Council says a signed diversion will be put in place, and access/egress for properties and businesses within the closure will be 'maintained when safe to do so'.

Additionally, site staff will also help with any night deliveries to Sainsbury's or Iceland, via Black Gate Street.

The council has asked residents not to park on the road during the day whilst the work is in progress. Access to the works area will be restricted to residents who live and reside within the road closure, businesses located within the closure, pedestrians, dismounted cyclists and equestrians, and emergency vehicles.

The council has reminded locals that 'all planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances,' and changes will be displayed on the yellow advanced warning signs and on https://one.network/.