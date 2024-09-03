Charity to offer Nordic Walking sessions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Oswestry's Qube said they were delighted to have been awarded a grant for just under £500 from the West Brom Building Society to set up the programme in Cae Glas Park.

Nordic Walking is an enhanced walking technique that uses poles to work the upper body as well as the legs, giving a highly effective all-over workout.

Qube’s Nordic Walking Programme aims to give people of all abilities the opportunity to meet others and have some outdoor physical exercise.

Earlier this year, Qube held some Nordic Walking sessions and received glowing feedback from attendees.

The West Brom have engaged with local charities for many years, and their flourishing partnership with Qube has also seen staff at the West Brom volunteering at Qube’s social groups.

Together, the organisations are working to make a tangible difference to the local community, and the Nordic Walking Programme will be a part of this continued work.

Wellbeing & Befriending Lead at Qube, Holly Corrigan, said: “We are looking forward to launching this new group in the autumn and are excited to be able to share the benefits of Nordic Walking with the local community. It is a really enjoyable activity, combining cardiovascular exercise with a muscle workout for your arms and legs, as well as being a great opportunity to meet new people.”

To book a place on the Nordic Walking Programme, or for further information, please contact Qube on 01691 656882 or email info@qube-oca.org.uk