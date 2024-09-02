Town centre link road to be closed for resurfacing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Council has confirmed that King Street, in Oswestry, will close from 9.30am and 4pm each day from Monday, September 16 to Friday September 20.

Shropshire Council says during the closures a signed diversion will be place – and access/egress for properties and businesses within the closure will be maintained when safe to do so.

Depending on their vehicle type, road users may be able to choose an alternative diversion route.

Picture: Shropshire Council

People are asked not to park on the road during the day whilst the work is in progress.

All planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

Any changes will be displayed on the yellow advanced warning signs and on the One Network website.

During the work, access to the works area will be restricted to:

Local residents who live and reside within the road closure

Businesses located within the closure (if applicable)

Pedestrians, dismounted cyclists and equestrians

Emergency vehicles