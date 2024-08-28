Family pays tribute to Oswestry man killed in lorry and car crash on major route

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ian Harris, aged 59, who was born and raised in St Martins, and lived in Oswestry, was killed in a collision last Friday involving a grey Audi he was driving and a blue Volvo HGV.

The crash, which occurred shortly before 9am, closed the major A483 route for hours.

Speaking on behalf of the family, his son Lee said they had received hundreds of messages saying how much his dad was loved and respected.

"It’s hard to find the words to write this, I don’t even know where to begin," said Lee on Facebook.

Ian Harris. Family picture used with permission

"Our dad, Ian Paul Harris was involved in a car accident and I’m absolutely devastated to say that he didn’t make it through.

"It’s clear from the hundreds of messages and calls that we’ve all already received, how much everyone loved and respected our dad, and we ask that you extend that respect to us as a family while we try and make sense of what’s just happened.

"There’s a long process ahead of us while we wait for police investigations and a post mortem, so please give us that space we need. As soon as we know anything that other people need to know, then we will say so.

"We really appreciate the messages and support from everyone, it’s testament to how much of an amazing man our dad was. But right now we just need to be with each other.

"We love you dad, always and forever."

Police said the seven-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the car, was airlifted to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool with serious injuries.

The driver of the lorry was treated for minor injuries and discharged by ambulance crews at the scene.

The closed off A483 last Friday

West Mercia Police has appealed for witnesses to the crash on Friday, August 23, saying the car was heading towards Welshpool with the lorry going towards the Mile End Roundabout.

PC Ben Ward said: “Our thoughts are with the family following this devastating collision.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and who may have witnessed the incident.

"Please call 01743 261833 or email DL-SCIUNorth@westmercia.police.uk with any information.”