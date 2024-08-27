Veteran hands in army machete

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police has joined a national call to surrender zombie knives and machetes through a surrender and compensation scheme launched by the government.

Items can be surrendered to police stations across the region, with lawful owners of any weapons able to apply for compensation online.

The knife amnesty ends on September 23.

The amnesty saw a member of the public visit Oswestry Police Station on Tuesday to hand in a sheathed machete which he has kept from his days in the Army, west Mercia Police said.

A spokesperson added: "He had heard of the current amnesty in place ahead of the change in Law later this month. This will now be safely disposed of."