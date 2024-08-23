Man dies and seven-year-old girl airlifted with life-threatening injuries after crash near Oswestry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The crash involving a grey Audi S3 saloon and a blue Volvo HGV happened on the A483, near Oswestry, shortly before 9am.

Police said that a 59-year-old man, the driver of the car, had died in the crash, while a seven-year-old girl who was a passenger was airlifted to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool with what were described as 'life-threatening' injuries.

Officers said the girl is currently in a stable condition. The driver of the lorry was treated for minor injuries and discharged by ambulance crews at the scene.

The crash happened on the stretch of the A483 southwest of the Mile End roundabout.

The car was driving towards Welshpool and the lorry was heading in the direction of Mile End.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival crews found three patients.

“The first patient, a man who was the driver of the car, was found to have suffered serious injuries. Sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“A girl, who was a passenger in the car, was also found to have suffered serious injuries. Following treatment at the scene she was airlifted to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

“A second man, the driver of the lorry, was assessed and treated for minor injuries and discharged from the scene with medical advice.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash to contact them.

A statement from West Mercia Police said: "Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the A483 near to Oswestry.

"The collision occurred at around 8.50am this morning, and involved a grey Audi S3 saloon, which was travelling in the direction of Welshpool and blue Volvo HGV, which was travelling in the opposite direction towards Mile End.

"The driver of the car, a 59-year-old man sadly died at the scene. A seven-year-old girl who was a passenger in the vehicle was airlifted to hospital, with life-threatening injuries. She is in a stable condition."

PC Ben Ward urged anyone with information to get in touch.

He said: "Our thoughts are with the family following this devastating collision.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and who may have witnessed the incident.

"Please call 01743 261833 or email DL-SCIUNorth@westmercia.police.uk with any information.”

The road has been closed since the incident and the police said it is likely to remain closed for a number of hours.