'Avoid the area': Serious crash closes major county road

Police said the incident took place on the A483, with the road closed between Mile End at Oswestry and the Welshpool direction.

Officers said that the Maesbury Road junction is also closed.

An update from police, issued at around 9.20am said officers expect the road to be 'closed for a number of hours', with the emergency services currently at the scene.

A spokesman for Shropshire Police said: "Emergency services are currently in attendance at a serious collision on the A483.

"The road is closed between Mile End and Welshpool and is expected to be closed for a number of hours.

"The Maesbury Road Junction is also closed. Please seek alternative routes."