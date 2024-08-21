Major road closed after crash – drivers warned to avoid the area
A major route between Shropshire and North Wales is closed due to a crash.
North Wales Police said that the incident had taken place on the A5 Chirk bypass, with the road closed northbound as a result.
Officers have advised people to avoid the area.
A post from North Wales Police on social media said: "Following a road traffic collision on the A5 Chirk Bypass, the road is closed Northbound
"Please avoid the area whilst officers work to clear the road, thank you."