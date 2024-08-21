Shropshire Star
Major road closed after crash – drivers warned to avoid the area

A major route between Shropshire and North Wales is closed due to a crash.

By Dominic Robertson
Published
Police have closed the northbound carriageway as a result of the incident.

North Wales Police said that the incident had taken place on the A5 Chirk bypass, with the road closed northbound as a result.

Officers have advised people to avoid the area.

A post from North Wales Police on social media said: "Following a road traffic collision on the A5 Chirk Bypass, the road is closed Northbound

"Please avoid the area whilst officers work to clear the road, thank you."

