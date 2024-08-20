'People have died this way': Police warning after massive bottles of laughing gas found

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers in Oswestry found eight 2litre sized bottles of Nitrous Oxide and a number of smaller ones about two to three inches long in Victoria Street on Friday (16).

PCSO Andy Neeves, of Oswestry Central Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "It is very dangerous to inhale nitrous oxide directly from the canister, and doing it in an enclosed space is also very dangerous.

"If you take too much nitrous oxide you risk falling unconscious and/or suffocating from the lack of oxygen. People have died this way."

Nitrous Oxide (NOS) also known in the drug scene as Balloons, Chargers, Hippie Crack, Laughing Gas, Nos, Noz and Whippits.

PCSO Neeves added that NOS is a colourless gas sold in canisters, usually inhaled using a balloon.

He added: "Heavy regular use of nitrous oxide can lead to a deficiency of vitamin B12 and to a form of anaemia.

"Severe B12 deficiency can lead to serious nerve damage, causing tingling and numbness in the fingers and toes. This can be very painful and make walking difficult. It can even lead to paralysis, and the damage may be lasting.

"Regular use can stop you forming white blood cells properly.

"It can be hard to judge the amount to use safely. If you have too much you can end up fainting, having an accident or worse.

"They are dangerous and not designed for the purpose people are using them for."

For more information the officer advised people to contact the drug service Frank or contact your local GP.