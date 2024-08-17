Drink driver snared as police thank public for contacting them with concerns
Police have thanked members of the public who contacted police with their concerns about a man drink driving.
Plus
By David Tooley
Published
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers say a man was arrested after a roadside test was carried out that revealed him to be over the limit.
North Shropshire PC Simon Wilkey, said members of the public had contacted police due to their concerns about a male at a fast food restaurant in Oswestry who had been "driving under the influence of alcohol."