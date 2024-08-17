Balloon spectacular as carnival hits Oswestry

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The two-day family-friendly event is in association with Oswestry Town Council, Elevate Balloon Flights and supported by Oswestry BID.

It takes place in the heart of Oswestry town and Cae Glas Park, raising money for Nightingale House Hospice.

A host of balloons took off on Friday night to launch the event, with more going up this morning, and more planned for the rest of the weekend – including the Saturday night 'night glow'.

Oswestry Balloon Carnival is taking place over the weekend. Picture: Graham Mitchell.

Oswestry's Mayor, Councillor Mike Isherwood went up in a balloon himself as the festival launched on Friday – even though he admitted he is not one with a head for heights.

He said it was wonderful to see the town hosting an event that offered unique and spectacular entertainment for people of all ages.

He said: "It has been a phenomenal success so far. I know that some years, because of the weather the balloons cannot always get off the ground, so last night went really well and they were able to get quite a few up and off and I was in one of them.

"It was an amazing experience. It was the first time I have been in a balloon and I am not one for heights so the first ten to 15 minutes were a bit nervy but I found my 'balloon legs' – if that's a thing – and had a brilliant experience. Seeing familiar places from such a different perspective is an incredible experience."

He added: "This morning was great too and they were able to launch more balloons at around 6am.

"There have been lots of people in the park and there has been a fantastic atmosphere. It is all about coming together and the charity element, supporting Nightingale House Hospice – but also the fun of having a carnival in the centre of town.

"The organisers have done such an amazing job and it really is a wonderful event for the town."

The event is set to continue at 9pm on Saturday night with the night glow before more balloons launch at 6am on Sunday, with the event opening at 10.30am, with a host of entertainment throughout the day.