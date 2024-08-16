Shropshire teen hoping to be crowned Miss Teen UK champion

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Madi Hughes from Oswestry is competing in the beauty pageant competition on September 20 and 21 and will battle it out to represent the UK at the exclusive Miss Teen Universe Competition in South Africa later this year.

The 17-year-old with autism says she has done it to 'get out of her own space' and will travel with her younger sister Gracie who is also competing in the event.

Alongside the Miss Teen Universe UK awards for different age categories, there are other awards including miss charity, miss best hair, miss best outfit, miss influencer, and miss congeniality.

Madi Hughes is heading to Glasgow hoping to be crowned Miss Teen Universe UK

The teenager from Oswestry is running for 'miss congeniality' because she feels she has a 'very bubbly personality' as well as the 'miss influencer' award because of her body positivity social media posts and fundraisers.

Madi is raising money for Autism Speaks because she wants to 'support the younger generation of neaurodiverse girls', and has been touring businesses around the market town supporting them and spreading awareness.

After a 'girls night' and pink party where competitors from around the UK will come together for a party and social event, Madi will be judged in an interview where judges get to meet her and also on her appearances.

Madi and her sisters have toured businesses in the area

The 17-year-old will first compete in a 'fun fashion' round where she can 'express herself through an outfit of her choice' before appearing in her ball gown that has been provided by sponsors Teilio Fashion House.

Madi is looking forward to her trip to Glasgow, saying: "I’m really looking forward to it. I literally can't wait.

"I've started collecting ideas for what I'm going to say when I'm there.

"I am excited for it, but I am also really nervous.

"It's really hard for me to be able to talk to people and go on stage or anything like that. I decided that I need to get out of my own space, and that pageant was the place to go because everyone is so lovely and supportive of each other.

"I really want to be in a position where you can meet new people."