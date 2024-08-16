Paramedics treat people after crash on B-road near Oswestry

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The two-vehicle collision happened on the B4396 at Llanblodwel, close to the border between Shropshire and Wales.

Firefighters and police officers were also on the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 6.35pm on Friday, August 16, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Oswestry involving two cars which have both been made electrically safe.

"Fluid and debris on the road has been contained using environment grab packs and highways have been notified in order to deal with fuel spill.

"Casualties in care of paramedics. Incident left with police."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Ellesmere.

The AA's traffic planner website was showing slow moving traffic in the area as of 9pm.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.