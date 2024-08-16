Balloons set to take to the skies at Oswestry Balloon Carnival

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The two-day event held in the picturesque Cae Glas Park will raise money for Nightingale House Hospice that provides specialist palliative care services to adults with life limiting illnesses across North Shropshire.

Taking place across Saturday and Sunday, the Balloon Carnival is free-to-attend, but the hospice suggests a £2 voluntary donation per person upon entry. All proceeds and money raised through the event will go towards the hospice and the care they provide.

The carnival will see balloons of all shapes and sizes take to the skies - weather depending - but there will also be an array of other activities to keep visitors entertained.

The night glow lights up Oswestry Balloon carnival. Photo: Graham Mitchell.

The balloon carnival will feature dance performances, bands and choirs, Punch and Judy shows, different workshops, and circus performances on Sunday. Some alpacas will also visit the park and appear at the event - set to be a popular attraction as well as a host of food and craft stalls.

Nightingale House Hospice has also arranged a raffle that consists of a range of prizes including a balloon ride for two voucher.

Event organiser Lowri Sadler said: "I’m very much looking forward to it, it's an exciting event to be a part of.

"It's family-friendly, there's something for everybody to get involved in. I'm excited to see everybody come in and hopefully we can have lots of visitors through the gates at the weekend.

"The balloons are of course weather dependant, but hopefully we will have nice weather and it won't be too windy and we can get the balloons out across the weekend."

Asked how much the hospice is hoping to raise from the event, the organiser added: "As much as possible, any amount will be amazing, but obviously the higher the amount the more people we can support."

For more information, visit https://www.oswestryballooncarnival.info/