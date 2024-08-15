Man attacked two officers in pub brawl where he was bitten by police dog

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Joe Farrall, aged 21, of West Felton, near Oswestry, was PAVA sprayed and bitten by a police dog during his attack on two officers during an incident at a pub in Oswestry on May 10, 2024, a court heard.

Farrall pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker by beating when he appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Sara Beddow, prosecuting, said police had spotted Farrall in Oswestry and followed him to the pub on May 10, 2024. There he became "aggressive" and assaulted PCs Wagg and Hatton.