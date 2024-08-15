Firefighters scramble to put out unattended bonfire
Firefighters scrambled to put out an unattended bonfire in the early hours of this morning.
A crew from Oswestry was sent to Nantmawr at 4.32am on Thursday after receiving a call reporting a fire classified as fire in the open.
A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said one unattended bonfire has been extinguished by fire service personnel.
The stop message was received just over one hour later.