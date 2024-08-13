Nearly £5,000 raised for Hope House with firm hosting golf day

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The event, organised by the Oswestry-based document management company, was held at Oswestry Golf Club.

It featured 21 business teams as well as a guest appearance by nine-month-old George McLeod and his family, who are supported by Hope House for care and respite stays.

George joined golfers on the walk to the first hole, as part of a fundraising challenge that he and his family are undertaking to walk the distance from Land’s End to John O’Groats before George’s first birthday in November.

Mark and George.

EvaStore Managing Director Patrick Evans teamed up with sales manager Bryn Monk, Dave Duffy, from Woodbank Office Solutions and Hope House CEO Andy Goldsmith on the day.

He said: “Thank you to all our customers, suppliers, friends and supporters who took part and provided sponsorship on the day, and to Emma Bain for organising all the admin and logistics.”

“Hope House was one of our first customers, and have supported us for 20 years. They are such an important local charity that fundraising for them is an obvious choice.

Dave Duffy from Woodbank Office Solutions, EvaStore Managing Director Patrick Evans, Mark and George McLeod, sales manager Bryn Monk and Hope House CEO Andy Goldsmith.

“It was great to meet George, Natalie and Mark and talk to them about what the hospice means to them. Talking to them, and hearing about their fundraising, helped us to relate to how important the fundraising is. We hope we helped to raise some awareness for their challenge too.”

Hope House fundraiser Vicky Bradbeer said: “Thank you to EvaStore for organising such a successful golf day, and for allowing George and his family to take part and play caddy for the first hole. It made another wonderful memory for them to cherish as part of their challenge.

“EvaStore has been supporting us since 2019 and have raised an amazing £25,045 from six golf days, Oswestry 10k sponsorship, purchase of raffle tickets and Final Moments Matter donations. We are truly grateful to them for their support, and look forward to continuing working with them on future events.”