Is this who it looks like? Mystery post box topper appears in Shropshire village

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Post box toppers have become a feature of towns and villages in recent years, with talented knitters producing a host of entertaining scenes – depicting fictional, historic or even comic events.

One eagle-eyed Shropshire Star reader has noticed a new addition to the post box in Pant, which has appeared outside the local shop and post office.

The woollen wonder appears to depict a scene of someone being questioned by a barrister – with the individual bearing a striking resemblance to former Post Office Chief Executive, Paula Vennells.

Is this who it looks like? Picture: Richard Banks

Ms Vennells was in charge of the Post Office while a number of sub-postmaster were wrongly prosecuted as part of the Horizon scandal.

The former Post Office boss was quizzed about the scandal over three days at the Horizon IT Inquiry earlier this year.

It was the first time she had publicly discussed the Horizon issue in nearly a decade.

Between 1999 and 2015, more than 900 people who ran post offices were prosecuted after Horizon, a faulty computer system, made it look like money was missing from their branches.

Those prosecuted included two sub-postmasters from Shropshire, who were both wrongly jailed as part of the grand-scale miscarriage of justice.

Ms Vennells was chief executive of the Post Office from 2012 to 2019.

During that period sub-postmasters were still prosecuted, but the organisation continued to deny faults with the Horizon IT software that was to blame for shortfalls in accounts.

The post-box topper appears to show Ms Vennells being questioned by Jason Beer, lead counsel to the inquiry.