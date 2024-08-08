'Some people just don't listen' – cops seize owner's car

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

PC Simon Wilkey from the Ellesmere Safer Neighbourhood Team, posted about the issue along with a picture of a car being towed away.

He said that the vehicle had been taken from Vyrnwy Place in Oswestry after it was reported as being driven around with no insurance.

He warned that the owner would now be left covering the cost of making the car legal – and paying for it while it is in police storage.

Police posted this image of the car being towed.

He said: "It doesn't matter how many times we tell people some just don't listen.

"This car was reported to police for driving whilst not having insurance or VED.

"We located it in Vyrnwy Place and had it removed.

"Now not only will it cost the owner to make it road legal he will also have to cover the cost of the storage fees.

"Please make sure your cars are legal to be on the road or we will remove them."