Firm's gift helps hospice youngsters enjoy the outdoors

Oswestry-based Roché Awnings have donated a state-of-the-art awning which can be easily controlled to provide shade for garden activities including play, picnics and care in the fresh air.

Roché kindly donated the Markilux Planet, which can be rotated through 335 degrees ensuring shade can be moved to wherever it’s needed so that children, parents and staff can enjoy the outdoor space even more.

The new awning means children at the hospice will be able to enjoy the outdoors - even in the beaming sun.

Roché's showroom is just three miles from the Morda children’s hospice and offers a huge range of awnings, glass rooms and louvred roofs.

They install their award-winning range of products nationwide.

David Richards, Roche Marketing & Strategy Manager, said: “We have been supporters of Hope House now for a number of years and are always blown away by the incredible work that goes on at the hospice.

"On a recent trip to the hospice, we identified an opportunity where one of our products could help to make more use out of an under-utilised outdoor space.

"The Markilux Planet awning system provides incredible flexibility and will deliver ample shade to ensure the outdoor space will be used and enjoyed by the children and parents.”

Hope House Head of Care, Hayley Woodcock, thanked Roché for their kind gesture.

She said: “It’s been lovely to see children, staff and families enjoying being safely outside on sunny days.

"We have some beautiful gardens at Hope House and the new awning has allowed us to make the most of them during the summer. Our specialist care and therapies team have been able run music, play and art sessions, as well simply relaxing in the fresh air. Thank you Roché for this incredibly kind donation.”