Beautiful converted 1850's chapel with surrounding countryside views goes up for sale

Saron Chapel in Craigllwyn near Oswestry dates back to the 1850's and conversion has provided a contemporary open-plan living space and three-bedrooms.

The chapel listed for £495,000 features a home office/garden room, parking, 'low maintenance' gardens and elevated views over undulating countryside.

Saron Chapel, picture: Rightmove and Halls Estate Agents

Countryside setting on the English/Welsh border, picture: Rightmove and Halls Estate Agents

Inside, the ground floor's living/dining room features a full height vaulted ceiling, an attractive fireplace and ecclesiastical windows, and two bedrooms and a shower room complete the living space.

Open-plan ground floor living, picture: Rightmove and Halls Estate Agents

Living room with a fireplace, picture: Rightmove and Halls Estate Agents

Steps lead to a kitchen on the first floor with a study area, and master bedroom that includes an en-suite bathroom and dressing room.

First floor kitchen, picture: Rightmove and Halls Estate Agents

The master bedroom, picture: Rightmove and Halls Estate Agents

A bathroom, picture: Rightmove and Halls Estate Agents

Outside, the property boasts two parking areas, one that is positioned immediately adjacent to the building. Meanwhile, the second parking spot is accessed by a small driveway to the side of the property that leads through double opening gates to a private parking area for at least two vehicles.

Gated access to car parking, picture: Rightmove and Halls Estate Agents

The gardens are said to be an 'attractive feature' of the chapel and include a raised decked and paved areas creating an ideal outdoor entertaining space where the elevated views over the countryside can be enjoyed.

Gardens and views, picture: Rightmove and Halls Estate Agents

Moreover, an exciting addition to the chapel is a bespoke small log cabin that is positioned to the rear of the garden and provides an idealk home office, hobby room, art studio or workshop. The log cabin is fully insulated and features a log burning stove.

Gardens and the log cabin, picture: Rightmove and Halls Estate Agents

Further information on the property listed with Halls Estate Agents can be found on Rightmove.