Find out about local sports clubs at Oswestry Library

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Ealier this year, in May, the Reading Agency and BBC Arts launched the 'Big Sporting Read' at the Hay Festival with a list of 25 titles celebrating a landmark summer of sport.

The campaign aims to use the power of sport to inspire readers across the UK by highlighting the links between sporting excellence, reading, health and wellbeing.

The Big Sporting Read final list was compiled by an independent panel of librarians and booksellers, and includes titles from Taylor Jenkins Reid, Tom Daley, Jessica Ennis-Hill and Haruki Murakami.

In honour of this, Oswestry Library is holding a Big Sporting Read information morning on Thursday, August 15, from 10am to 1pm.

The library has invited several sporting organisations from across Oswestry to attend the event and tell residents more about what they do.

Sporting groups that are attending include the Oswestry Ramblers, Oswestry Olympians, Henley Wood Park Run Oswestry, OnNosh Movement and Mobility class, Border Counties School of Gymnastics, New Saints FC Foundation, Chloe Elizabeth Dance Company, Open Space Studios, Wynnstay Bowling Club and Oswestry Tennis Club.

The event is free to attend, and no booking is required.